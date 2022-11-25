Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 373,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,883,000 after purchasing an additional 109,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.71.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $447.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

