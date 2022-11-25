Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $451.34

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $451.34 and last traded at $449.15, with a volume of 5664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $450.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

