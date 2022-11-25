United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

