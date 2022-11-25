United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $333.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.92. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $544.04.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.