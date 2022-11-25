United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

SGEN opened at $123.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.96. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

