United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,536 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 13,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $222.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global cut Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.