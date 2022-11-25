United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,733,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KeyCorp by 159.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 103.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,945,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.92 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.78%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.