United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in General Electric by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

