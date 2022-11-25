United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,508.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,521.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,468.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

