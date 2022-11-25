United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 40.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

