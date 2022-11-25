United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $254.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

