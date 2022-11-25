United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Down 3%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $67.89. 55,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,523,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. boosted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.