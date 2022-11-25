Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells $13,471.02 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $13,471.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,227 shares in the company, valued at $99,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 218 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,855.80.

On Monday, September 19th, Olivier Marie sold 1,011 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $15,367.20.

UPWK stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 18.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Upwork by 418.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 76,512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Upwork by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Upwork by 11.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,184,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

