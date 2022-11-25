VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO opened at $92.12 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.