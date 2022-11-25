Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

