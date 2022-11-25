Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $154.09 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.97.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

