Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($127.55) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verbund from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Verbund has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.