Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at 3.20 on Tuesday. Vimian Group AB has a 12 month low of 3.20 and a 12 month high of 3.63.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

