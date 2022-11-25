Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at 3.20 on Tuesday. Vimian Group AB has a 12 month low of 3.20 and a 12 month high of 3.63.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
