Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 35,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,536,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIPS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

