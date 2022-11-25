Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar Sells 26,600 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 4.6 %

Entravision Communications stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.05. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,925,000 after purchasing an additional 858,481 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Entravision Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,387,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

