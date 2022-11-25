W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.2 %

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GWW opened at $604.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

