W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $604.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

