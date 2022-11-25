WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 2.7%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.01.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
