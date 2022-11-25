WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 2.7%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

WalkMe Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

About WalkMe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP grew its position in WalkMe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,361 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

