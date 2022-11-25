Warburg Research Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €37.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($28.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €32.68 ($33.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €42.60 ($43.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.41.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

