Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.
Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.5 %
WMG stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
