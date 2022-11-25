Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

WMG stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,044,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. 22.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

