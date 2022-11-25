WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of WD-40 worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $174.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.80. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

