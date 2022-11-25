Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

A stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

