Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $80.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $235.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

