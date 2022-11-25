Wells Fargo & Company Raises Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $19.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elme Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ELME opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.36%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

