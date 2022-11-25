Wells Fargo & Company Raises Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $34.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

