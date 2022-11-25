Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Westlake were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.