Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Westlake were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WLK opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

