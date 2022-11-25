Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

