William F. Nugent Sells 3,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

