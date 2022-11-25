XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.05. Approximately 2,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 127,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
XPEL Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
