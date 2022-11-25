Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.