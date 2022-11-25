Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.