Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) vs. Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Critical Analysis

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54% Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 12.09 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 11.58 -$8.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yubo International Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yubo International Biotech beats Tivic Health Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

