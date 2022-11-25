Zacks Small Cap Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

