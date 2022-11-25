Zacks Small Cap Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
