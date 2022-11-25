Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $77.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $235.97. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $5,116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

