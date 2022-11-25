Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.97.

ZS stock opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.68. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $373.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $141,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

