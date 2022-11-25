Zscaler (ZS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/23/2022 – Zscaler was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 11/22/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Zscaler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $140.08 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $373.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
