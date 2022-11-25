Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target Cut to CHF 520 by Analysts at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from CHF 532 to CHF 520 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Stock Up 0.7 %

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

