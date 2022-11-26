1,090 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.1 %
EPAM stock opened at $349.15 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.82 and its 200 day moving average is $352.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
