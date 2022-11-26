207,800 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 207,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,000. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Targa Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.31 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

