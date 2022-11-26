52,991 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 852.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 398.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 390,092 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

