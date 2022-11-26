AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,850 ($21.88) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Stock Up 3.5 %

AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($19.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £369.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8,972.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 920 ($10.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,000 ($23.65).

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

AB Dynamics Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 3.54 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

(Get Rating)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.