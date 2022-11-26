AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,850 ($21.88) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
AB Dynamics Stock Up 3.5 %
AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($19.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £369.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8,972.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,469.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 920 ($10.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,000 ($23.65).
AB Dynamics Increases Dividend
AB Dynamics Company Profile
AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
