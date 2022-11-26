Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of ANF opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

