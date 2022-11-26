Activision Blizzard, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

