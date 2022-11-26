Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.35. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $145.59 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

